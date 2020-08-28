Edinburg police charge man in Thursday shooting

Edinburg police have charged 27-year-old Michael Anthony Elizondo with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a Thursday afternoon shooting.

The shooting happened in the area of Rogers and Jackson roads at approximately 5 p.m. after police say two men at a gathering were in an altercation.

In a news release, police say Elizondo shot the man in his legs several times with a .22 caliber rifle.

“The male victim was transported to the hospital and treated with non-life threatening injuries,” the news release states. “As of yesterday, he is in stable condition.”

Police say they are not releasing any other details at this time.