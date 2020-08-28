Edinburg police charge man in Thursday shooting

Staff Report
-
Michael Anthony Elizondo

Edinburg police have charged 27-year-old Michael Anthony Elizondo with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a Thursday afternoon shooting.

The shooting happened in the area of Rogers and Jackson roads at approximately 5 p.m. after police say two men at a gathering were in an altercation.

In a news release, police say Elizondo shot the man in his legs several times with a .22 caliber rifle.

“The male victim was transported to the hospital and treated with non-life threatening injuries,” the news release states. “As of yesterday, he is in stable condition.”

Police say they are not releasing any other details at this time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR