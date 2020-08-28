Brownsville PD investigating second shooting

By Erin Sheridan

Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday evening in Oliveira Park.

The shooting occurred at 5:19 p.m. on the 100 block of El Paso Road in Brownsville, according to a statement from investigator and Public Information Officer Jose A. Laredo.

“An unknown subject shot the victim and the suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. This case is currently under investigation,” said Laredo.

The shooting is the second in Brownsville in a span of less than 12 hours. Police responded to the first incident around 9:15 a.m. on Friday.

According to the department, that shooting left one suspect dead and another critically injured. The shooting is under investigation.

Neighbors gathered across the street from Pace High School -located across the street from the park – on Friday afternoon. Some had just returned from work and others walked outside to get a closer look at blue and red lights flashing down the street.

At the entrance to the park on El Paso Road, a young man sat on the curb speaking with officers, occasionally placing his face in his hands.

After 6 p.m., approximately 14 police vehicles surrounded the scene of the shooting.

