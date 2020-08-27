TSC names new Dean of Health Professions

Staff Report

Texas Southmost College has named David Pearse as Dean of Health Professions.

His new job, which starts on Sept. 1, has Pearse taking over as dean of the Texas Southmost College’s Division of Health Professions, which includes the EMS, nursing, respiratory care, radiologic technology, diagnostic medical sonography and medical laboratory technology programs.

“I’ve been a paramedic for 35 years, in health education for 27 years and in administration for 10,” said Pearse. “It was time to put those two roles together and this new job does that for me.”

“I want to make sure our programs not only continue to meet, but exceed, accrediting guidelines,” said Pearse. “I want to make sure we instill in our students the importance of professionalism and treating patients as humans rather than just numbers.”