Rio Grande City police investigating man’s death

Rio Grande City police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday afternoon.

Police began their investigation after responding to the scene on South Trophy Street in Rio Grande City around 4 p.m. Other law enforcement agencies are assisting, including the Starr County Special Crimes Unit.

In a statement posted on social media, the police department said they were withholding the identity of the man pending notifying their next of kin.

“At this time, no additional information is being released as this is an active investigation,” the department stated.