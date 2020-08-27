LETTERS: Don’t blame our governor; Tax notice raises ire

Don’t blame our governor
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez’s commentary on Aug. 8 places the blame for the COVID tragedy in the Rio Grande Valley squarely on Gov.
Abbott, who Gonzalez says opened the state in an unsafe manner May 1 to placate to President Trump.
In actuality, COVID cases were flat at that time and did not spike until mid-July in Texas. It was two weeks after the 4th of July, and the same in California; lots of gatherings in both states, no masks and no social distancing.
So who is to blame for that, Mr. Gonzalez? I know you have to toe the party line and assign blame, but your own party leader did the same in California supported by the Democratic governor of that state, so please let’s be fair about this.
I suggest your commentary should have been positive and touted the lives saved by our heroic healthcare workers and the sufficiency of hospital beds, respirators and protective gear that were never in shortage.
Finally, those who died, whether Democrat or Republican, were first and foremost human beings, so enough of the blame game and partisan politics, please!
Jake Longoria
Mission
Tax notice raises ire
On Aug. 4 I received a Notice of Estimated Taxes from Hidalgo County.
That we Hidalgo County homeowners and property owners received this notice hardly surprises me. Why are the Hidalgo County tax officials so concerned about receiving more and more tax dollars from the people — from us taxpayers?
Must the Hidalgo County property tax officials be oblivious to the current virus pandemic crisis and other problems facing us Americans today?
A few months ago, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated that here in Texas, due to excessively high property taxes, homeowners have been reduced to being tenants of “modern-day” landlords, such as the taxing entities of counties, cities, towns and school districts.
The above-mentioned property taxing entities are not, and were never meant to be, landlords of the homeowners and property owners living within their respective jurisdictions. They were created to be legislative subdivisions of our state of Texas.
They were not created to be local fiefdoms for a local Medieval nobility whose elected officials and bureaucrats seek only selfish gain.
We the people of Hidalgo County, especially we elder citizens living solely on our retirement benefits, are not up to our ears in cash.
Also, we do not subsist on a “gravy train,” incomes ranging from $96,500 to $250,000 per year.
The per capita income in Hidalgo County is $14,000 per year.
Consequently, the bureaucrats and elected officials in the county should not be paid more than $28,000 per year.
Therefore, a more appropriate tax notice would have stated that all homeowners and property owners in Hidalgo County might receive a $300 tax credit on our property taxes. Such a tax credit would especially help about 75% of the people in Hidalgo County who live in dilapidated frame homes that are more than 50 years old. Those old homes are also in dire need of repairs.
Call me a dreamer, call me an idealist, mind you, call me a champion of lost causes, but I believe there is still a chance for some straight deals in Hidalgo County. Such straight deals in Hidalgo County would greatly help and contribute toward Making America Great Again.
Juan Del Bosque Jr.
Donna