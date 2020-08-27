LETTERS: Don’t blame our governor; Tax notice raises ire

Don’t blame our governor

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez’s commentary on Aug. 8 places the blame for the COVID tragedy in the Rio Grande Valley squarely on Gov.

Abbott, who Gonzalez says opened the state in an unsafe manner May 1 to placate to President Trump.

In actuality, COVID cases were flat at that time and did not spike until mid-July in Texas. It was two weeks after the 4th of July, and the same in California; lots of gatherings in both states, no masks and no social distancing.

So who is to blame for that, Mr. Gonzalez? I know you have to toe the party line and assign blame, but your own party leader did the same in California supported by the Democratic governor of that state, so please let’s be fair about this.

I suggest your commentary should have been positive and touted the lives saved by our heroic healthcare workers and the sufficiency of hospital beds, respirators and protective gear that were never in shortage.

Finally, those who died, whether Democrat or Republican, were first and foremost human beings, so enough of the blame game and partisan politics, please!

Jake Longoria

Mission

Tax notice raises ire

On Aug. 4 I received a Notice of Estimated Taxes from Hidalgo County.

That we Hidalgo County homeowners and property owners received this notice hardly surprises me. Why are the Hidalgo County tax officials so concerned about receiving more and more tax dollars from the people — from us taxpayers?

Must the Hidalgo County property tax officials be oblivious to the current virus pandemic crisis and other problems facing us Americans today?

A few months ago, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated that here in Texas, due to excessively high property taxes, homeowners have been reduced to being tenants of “modern-day” landlords, such as the taxing entities of counties, cities, towns and school districts.

The above-mentioned property taxing entities are not, and were never meant to be, landlords of the homeowners and property owners living within their respective jurisdictions. They were created to be legislative subdivisions of our state of Texas.