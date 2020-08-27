Hidalgo, Cameron see 23 deaths, 593 new virus cases

Fifteen additional deaths due to COVID-19, along with 471 new cases of the virus, were confirmed in Hidalgo County on Thursday.

The death toll there is now 1,145, and the total cases seen there is 27,077, according to a news release from the county.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends that have lost a loved one,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release. “Please take precautions; this virus is real. The best way to prevent illness from COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet away from others if you must go out in public.”

One of the new virus cases in the region is a youth at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg, according to a news release from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. The total cases of COVID-19 from the center is now 55.

County officials also reported 520 people were released from isolation Thursday — meaning they have been symptom free for 10 days, including three days without a fever — bringing the total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the county to 23,359.

There are still 2,573 active cases in the county, according to the release.

Additionally, there are currently 384 people fighting the virus in local hospitals, of which 384 are in intensive care units.

So far, the county has administered 136,777 COVID-19 tests, of which 109,231 have been negative.

Neighboring Cameron County confirmed eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 along with 122 new cases of the virus on Thursday.

The death toll there is now 556, and the total case count is 20,739, according to a news release.

Of the new cases, 70 are Brownsville residents and 22 are from Harlingen.

Additionally, county officials announced that 437 individuals recovered from the virus on Thursday, raising the total number of recovered individuals there to 14,215.

Willacy County reported no new cases of the virus on Thursday, leaving the total cases there at 822, according to a news release.