Heat advisory issued for entire Rio Grande Valley

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a heat advisory for the entire Rio Grande Valley.

The advisory will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m. today.

The NWS reports heat index values of 110 to 114 degrees are anticipated.

Valley residents are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned rooms.

The NWS states extra precautions should be taken if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.