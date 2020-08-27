EDINBURG — The search for a new spokesperson will likely begin next week after the city’s former communications director resigned from her post last week.

Cary Zayas, the city’s former spokeswoman, left her post Friday to pursue another professional opportunity in San Antonio, Edinburg City Manager Ron Garza said Wednesday.

“She had a daughter that went to Texas State and her family is up in that area, so (it was a) personal decision,” he said. “She just wanted to be closer to family, and I completely supported her.”

Zayas did not respond to a request for comment last week, and she could not be reached for comment Thursday.

The former KRGV-TV anchor began working for the city in March 2018. She replaced longtime spokeswoman Irma Garza, who had been fired following the November election in which Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina, and his then majority, took control of the council.

Garza would later allege in court that Zayas, her sister and the mayor had conspired to give Zayas the spokeswoman post because she was a supporter of the mayor who worked on his campaign. Zayas has previously denied those allegations, and the case continues to make its way through federal court — though the pandemic has likely put a hamper on it.

Zayas also made headlines in April 2019 for failing to remain a “neutral observant” when the mayor and his wife surrendered to authorities in connection with an alleged voter fraud scheme. Zayas physically blocked the media from taking photos and videos of the couple. Four days later, she was verbally reprimanded by then city manager Juan Guerra.

Still, the city’s current city manager had nothing but good things to say about Zayas.

“I didn’t get to work with her too long, but the time I did, she was a complete professional and was really effective,” Ron Garza said.

The city has yet to advertise her post, but will likely do so next week, the city manager said, noting it is a “key position.”

“(In) last six months, we’ve had tremendous initiatives and projects that I want to ensure our community hears about because those are resources extended to them,” he said. “I’m looking forward to a really good candidate pool.”

It’s unclear how much the post will pay, but Zayas’ starting pay was set at $72,848.47 and was eventually bumped to $105,000 per year.