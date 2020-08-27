EDINBURG — Residents here will have one more chance to qualify for a $100 gift card from the city at a Census drive-thru effort Friday.

Edinburg officials are inviting the community to fill out the decennial questionnaire at the Census Self-Response Rally from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex on West University Drive and North Jackson Road.

The city will have free giveaways, along with a food distribution while residents fill out the Census form assistance from city staff.

Edinburg currently has a response rate of 61.8%.

“With this one-day drive-thru event, our goal is to get every Edinburg resident counted as billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on census data,” city officials said in a news release Thursday. “It is the last day for eligible residents living inside Edinburg city limits to qualify for a $100 S.P.AR.C gift card that can be spent at local S.P.A.R.C. businesses in Edinburg.

Only one gift card per household will be distributed, and only those who have not received one will qualify. To apply for the gift card, residents must complete the Census on-site, provide a valid ID and utility bill.

Attendees will remain in their vehicles to ensure the safety of both residents. Facial coverings will also be required at all times.

For more information, call Edinburg City Hall at (956) 388-8204.