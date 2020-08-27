Edinburg police investigating shooting at gathering

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting that happened in the area of Rogers and Jackson.

Chief Cesar Torres said preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute occurred during a gathering.

“A male pulled out a rifle and shot another male in the leg area,” Torres said.

The individual who was shot was taken to an Edinburg hospital, he said, adding that the injuries are not life-threatening.

Torres said a suspect was taken into custody.

At this time, police are not releasing any names.