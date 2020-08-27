County’s emergency management team to assist with Hurricane Laura logistics

Members of the Cameron County Emergency Management Team have been deployed to Beaumont to assist the Texas Disaster District Chair 15 as hurricane Laura made landfall.

“Our County will assist the Beaumont, Texas area with the planning, evaluation, and implementation of logistics in light of the forecasted Category 4 Hurricane Laura,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr said.

“I want to commend my team for their service to our State, and my prayers are with all who are in the path of the storm,” Trevino said.