Brownsville assistant fire chief released from hospital after battling COVID-19

Brownsville Assistant Fire Chief David Guerrero received a hero’s celebration as he was released from Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville Thursday after being treated for COVID-19.

Fellow firefighters, his family, health care workers and many others clapped as Guerrero was wheeled out of the hospital. His wife Janie, said he had been hospitalized since Monday.

“There’s a mix of emotions,” Janie said, as she waited for her husband to be released. “It’s something unexpected for him to come in and be released so soon but it’s a relief.”

Firefighters visited Guerrero at the hospital earlier this week and posted a sign outside his window wishing him well.