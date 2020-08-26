Mission man accused of attacking officer, abusing puppies

McAllen police say they arrested a 33-year-old Mission man who they accuse of hitting an officer in the head with a beer can, biting the man’s finger and spitting in his face.

Then police say they discovered he had a warrant for animal cruelty that alleges he threw three days-old puppies over a fence in May, possibly causing the death of one of the animals.

Nedio Alaniz Jr. is charged with resisting arrest, assault of a peace officer, cruelty to non-livestock animals, harrasment of a public servant and evading arrest.

Jail records indicate the man remains incarcerated on a total of $55,000 in bonds.

The incident began after Alaniz’s father called police to the 10,000 block of N. 85th St. to report that his son, who he said had been drinking beer and smoking synthetic marijuana, was extremely intoxicated and causing a disturbance, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man told police he no longer wanted his son, who had left the residence, at his house anymore because all he did was consume alcohol and “spice,” the charging document alleges.

When police arrived, they say Alaniz had already left, walking northbound on 85th toward State Highway 107 with an open beer in his hand and more beers in his pocket, authorities say.

The affidavit says when police located Alaniz, he was uncoorperative, belligerent, refused to stop and walked through a residence toward Bryan Road to get away.

“I then observed Nedio in an extremely agitated state swing a closed Miller Lite beer can at the Officers to gain distance between them as he walked away,” the charging document stated.

An officer wrote in the report that they tried to de-escalate the situation by telling Alaniz that authorities just wanted to talk to make sure he was OK, but the officer says Alaniz remained uncooperative and began replying with obscenities.

So they decided to immediately detain Alaniz, who swung a beer can toward an officer’s face, hitting him in the forehead, according to the affidavit.

Police say they forced Alaniz to the ground and tried to handcuff him when Alaniz bit an officers’ finger — the same officer he hit with the beer can, according to police.

That’s when one of the officers says he began punching Alaniz in the face while telling him to let go of the other officer’s finger.

The bite, which caused the officer to bleed, required three stitches, according to the charging document.

After handcuffing Alaniz, police say he spit on the same officer he hit with a beer can and bit.

When they ran a search on Alaniz, police discovered the warrant for animal cruelty.

In that case, McAllen police say they responded to the same residence on May 15 in reference to allegations that Alaniz threw three puppies, whose eyes were still closed and umbilical cords still attached, over the fence into a neighbor’s yard.

The neighbor reported they found the puppies, one of which was dead, according to the affidavit.

Police say Alaniz refused to take the puppies back, but at some point the neighbor put the two living animals back in his yard.

When police responded, they say Alaniz was defensive and uncooperative and refused to go outside of his locked 6-foot chain fence.

“(The officer) reported that Nedio confessed he threw his puppies over his fence onto his neighbor’s property because he did not want to take care of them,” the affidavit states. “(The officer) stated she asked Nedio for the puppies and the mother of the puppies but he only gave them the puppies and refused to give them the mother.”

The puppies were taken to the Palm Valley Animal Shelter, according to the affidavit.

Court records indicate Alaniz has a lengthy history of arrests, including several convictions for resisting arrest.