DHS, CBP officials in RGV to mark 300th mile of border wall

Fresh from a trip to Arizona last week, members of the Trump administration are set to announce the completion of the 300th mile of a border wall system that stretches from California to Texas.

Acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan will be in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday to declare the completion of the 300th mile of the wall system that now spans across four states.

The event Thursday in the city of Hidalgo will provide context for the coordinated border wall construction efforts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to a release from U.S. Border Patrol.

A spokesman for Border Patrol would not disclose exactly how many miles of new wall system were completed in the Valley ahead of the event, stating only that all the projects in the Valley were in areas where no wall structure existed before.

In other states, the projects that made up the 300 miles across the four states included areas where wall structures already existed. In these cases, the structure was replaced with new wall elements, including barriers that are anywhere from 18 to 30-feet tall, and technology, such as sensors to help agents in the field.

Last Tuesday, President Trump, Morgan, and officials with the Army Corps of Engineers, announced the completion of just a little more than 280 miles during a stop in Yuma, Arizona.

During that stop, USACE officials said they were working on completing a little over 10 miles a week and had anticipated finishing the 300th mile soon.

Morgan, who also spoke at the event with the president, said the new wall system will help agents on the ground with stopping gangs, unauthorized migrants and drugs coming over the U.S.-Mexico border.

In June, Morgan said he expected a total of 450 miles completed by the end of 2020. It is unclear if that goal will be met.

Trump, despite running his campaign on building a great wall with Mexico, continues to fight in court with landowners who oppose construction on their land.

Wolf, who has been in his position since about April 2019, will be making his second trip to the Valley since becoming the acting secretary. Wolf visited the Valley last April as family units and unaccompanied minors and asylum seekers were arriving in large numbers in the Valley.

The president recently nominated Wolf to become Homeland Security chief.