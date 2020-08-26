Coastal flood advisory issued for Cameron and Willacy counties

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a coastal flood advisory that will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Coastal Cameron, Willacy and Kenedy counties are listed in the advisory.

In addition, a high surf advisory and high rip current advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday, as well.

The NWS reports large breaking waves of 6 feet are expected in the surf zone while minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected. There is also high rip current risk and life-threatening rip currents are anticipated.

Weather forecasters say coastal flooding is expected, with water pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island, especially during high tide cycles. Vehicles will likely be unable to drive on the beach.

This includes locations north of Public Beach Access No.3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions are expected.

The NWS reports rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.