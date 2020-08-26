Bond set in CBP bribery case

A federal magistrate judge set bond at $75,000 for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who is accused of accepting a $15,000 bribe to allow a drug shipment into the country, records show.

Oziel Cantu appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon.

Cantu must deposit $3,000 with the court in order to make bail, according to court records.

The man is accused of accepting $15,000 from an undercover agent on Aug. 19 to allow a shipment of cocaine to pass undetected through inspection at the Pharr port of entry, authorities say in a complaint.

However, the drugs weren’t real cocaine and the individual driving the vehicle through the port of entry was also an undercover agent, according to the charging document.

Several federal agencies, including CBP, opened an investigation in early June into a law enforcement officer facilitating drug shipments in exchange for money.

Federal agents say in the complaint that the investigation resulted in Cantu’s arrest.