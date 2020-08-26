655 new virus cases in Hidalgo County; 9 die

Hidalgo County confirmed nine additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 655 new cases of the virus.

The county’s death toll is now 1,130, and the total case count is 26,606, according to a news release.

“I send my deep sympathy to the families of the nine residents and urge all Hidalgo County residents to continue following the guidelines to protect each other,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez said.

The judge also pleaded the public to be cautious of their decisions to leave their houses.

“People at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and those who live with them, should consider their level of risk before deciding to go out and ensure they are taking steps to protect themselves,” he said. “Consider avoiding activities where taking protective measures may be difficult, such as activities where social distancing can’t be maintained.”

Cortez acknowledged that the high number of positive cases reported can be attributed to the Department of Health and Human Services catching up on a national and statewide backlog in testing results.

County officials also confirmed that 565 people were released from isolation on Wednesday, meaning they had been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days without a fever. Thus, leaving 2,637 active cases.

Additionally, according to the release, there are currently 380 people with the virus in local hospitals, of which 151 are in intensive care units.

So far, the county has administered 135,185 COVID-19 tests, of which 108,149 have yielded negative results.

A dozen more deaths due to the coronavirus in Cameron County were also confirmed Wednesday.

The death toll there is now 548, according to a news release.

The ages of the individuals ranged from 50 to 97, and resided in Brownsville, Harlingen, San Benito and Santa Rosa.

County officials also confirmed 282 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases there to 13,778. Of the new cases, 113 are Brownsville residents.

Also on Wednesday, Willacy County announced four new cases of the disease, bringing its total to 822.

The individuals include two men and two women, ranging in age between their 20s and 70s, according to a county news release.