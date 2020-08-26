12 more die in Cameron County as virus cases grow by 548

A dozen more deaths due to the coronavirus in Cameron County were confirmed Wednesday.

The death toll there is now 548, according to a news release.

The ages of the individuals ranged from 50 to 97, and resided in Brownsville, Harlingen, San Benito and Santa Rosa.

County officials also confirmed 282 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases there to 13,778. Of the new cases, 113 are Brownsville residents.

Also on Wednesday, Willacy County announced four new cases of the disease, bringing its total to 822.

The individuals include two men and two women, ranging in age between their 20s and 70s, according to a county news release.