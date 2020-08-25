Weslaco ‘ambus’ deployed to northeast Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

The city of Weslaco’s ambulance-bus has been called up by state officials in advance of Hurricane Laura making landfall along the northeast Texas coast.

Known as the “ambus,” the charter bus-sized emergency medical vehicle, a support vehicle, and a total of eight crew departed for Beaumont at 7 a.m. Tuesday in order to assist with Hurricane Laura response, Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio “Tony” Lopez said via phone.

The department received word of the deployment Monday night and quickly readied a crew of six paramedics to man the ambus, as well as two drivers to man a support trailer filled with personal protective equipment, uniforms and other supplies, Lopez said.

The bus is capable of transporting 20 to 25 patients, depending on if the patients need to lie down, or can be transported seated, Lopez said.

The fire chief said the crew has been called to a minimum five-day deployment and will be handling “pre-incident” response prior to Laura making landfall.

“They’re assigned to what they call pre-incident response. So they’ll probably be doing some work before the storm hits,” Lopez said.

That work could involve transporting patients from nursing homes or long-term care facilities, the chief said.

However, the ambus deployment may be extended, depending on need. A 2017 deployment in response to Hurricane Harvey lasted 18 days, Lopez said.

“Until the job is done, our crew is going to be working in northeast Texas,” he said.

Lopez commended his paramedics for being able to assist the state in its emergency response, especially after the Rio Grande Valley similarly received the assistance of state resources earlier this summer when COVID-19 cases spiked, putting strain on ambulances and hospitals throughout the region.

“We take great pride in seeing how not only we utilize the state resources down here to help us in the Rio Grande Valley when we’re hurting, but also to be able to respond anywhere in the state of Texas,” Lopez said.

“Without skipping a beat, our crews are responding to a situation,” he said.