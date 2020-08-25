Mission police officer succumbs to COVID-19

The city of Mission suffered the loss of another police officer on Monday who died from complications related to COVID-19.

Jorge Cabrera, 42, was a 12-year veteran with the police department, according to a statement issued by the city on Tuesday.

Following his death Monday evening, the police department and law enforcement officers from neighboring agencies held a procession in his honor from Mission Regional Medical Center to Ric Brown Funeral Home.

“We mourn the loss of a great co-worker and friend,” Police Chief Robert Dominguez said. “There are few words to express the pain of this loss, not only to the Mission Police Department, but to our community.”

Dominguez added that Cabrera was a dedicated officer assigned to their patrol bureau.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Officer Cabrera,” the chief said. “He will be greatly missed by us all.”

Mayor Armando O’Caña also expressed condolences to Cabrera’s family and said he faithfully served the city.

“His hard work and dedication to serving our community will be missed,” O’Caña said.

“Officer Cabrera committed his life to selfless service and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” said City Manager Randy Perez. “We are praying for his family, friends and law enforcement brothers and sisters during this very difficult time as we remember the impact he had on the lives of those around him.”

“We will carry on his legacy in our work and service,” Perez said.