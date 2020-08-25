LETTERS: Bad decisions from governor; Don’t forget vaccinations; Trump claims spur comment

Bad decisions from governor

Gov. Abbott has dedicated substantial state resources to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Hidalgo County; however, we cannot overlook his decision to restart the Texas economy before gaining control over the coronavirus that has greatly contributed to the surging number of deaths from this horrible disease. In my opinion, this decision reflects the governor’s view that reopening Texas businesses is more important than the health and safety of his fellow Texans.

If Gov. Abbott had followed the advice of medical professionals and local officials who urged a more cautious, better thought-out business reopening plan, and if he had mandated the use of masks and social distancing, we could have avoided the loss of so many of our friends, neighbors and loved ones. So while we appreciate everything Gov. Abbott is doing to help Hidalgo County survive this crisis, we need to remember that this crisis was made much worse by his insistence on reopening the Texas economy before the virus was under control and by his failure to implement mandatory measures to minimize the spread of the virus.

Moreover, while Gov. Abbott urges all of us to wear a mask, sanitize our hands, respect social distancing and stay at home if at all possible because it is the right thing to do, this finger-pointing to “individual responsibility” in controlling this raging pandemic is shortsighted.

In short, the failure of a few of us to do the right thing does not trump the governor’s responsibility to lead us through this crisis and to make decisions that are based on facts and not politics.

Ricardo A. Perez

Former mayor of Mission

Don’t forget vaccinations

While we wait for a coronavirus vaccination, the Texas Medical Association and the Texas Pediatric Society urge you to keep your child’s routine vaccinations up to date. Vaccinations are one of the safest, most effective ways to protect children from 14 serious diseases, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We physicians haven’t seen our usual number of patients these past few months. That means more kids are at risk for an undetected health problem or an illness a vaccine can prevent, like whooping cough. Just last year, Texas reported the most measles cases since 2000.