782 new COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County as 20 more die

Hidalgo County confirmed 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

The new deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 1,121.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends that have lost a loved one,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “The CDC suggests the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus is to limit your interactions with other people as much as possible and to take precautions when you do interact with others. This includes washing your hands frequently, covering your nose and mouth with a face covering, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, and monitor your health.”

The county also confirmed an additional 782 new cases of COVID-19, raising that total to 25,951.

In the release, Cortez said the rise in cases can be attributed to the Department of Health and Human Services “clearing up a backlog in testing results that has arisen both locally and statewide.”

The release goes on to state that many of the new cases can be traced back to tests that were administered as far back as June.

The county also reported that there were 690 people released from isolation Tuesday following 10-days without symptoms, including three days without a fever.

The number of net active cases currently stands at 2,556.

There are currently 371 people in county hospitals with the coronavirus, of which 195 are in intensive care units.

The county has administered a total of 134,038 COVID-19 tests, and 107,685 of the tests were negative.

Among those in Hidalgo County who died recently was a local law enforcement officer. The city of Mission suffered the loss of another police officer on Monday who died from complications related to COVID-19.

Jorge Cabrera, 42, was a 12-year veteran with the police department, according to a statement issued by the city on Tuesday.

Following his death Monday evening, the police department and law enforcement officers from neighboring agencies held a procession in his honor from Mission Regional Medical Center to Ric Brown Funeral Home.

“We mourn the loss of a great co-worker and friend,” Police Chief Robert Dominguez said. “There are few words to express the pain of this loss, not only to the Mission Police Department, but to our community.”

Dominguez added that Cabrera was a dedicated officer assigned to their patrol bureau.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Officer Cabrera,” the chief said. “He will be greatly missed by us all.”

Mayor Armando O’Caña also expressed condolences to Cabrera’s family and said he faithfully served the city.

“His hard work and dedication to serving our community will be missed,” O’Caña said.

“Officer Cabrera committed his life to selfless service and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” said City Manager Randy Perez. “We are praying for his family, friends and law enforcement brothers and sisters during this very difficult time as we remember the impact he had on the lives of those around him.”

“We will carry on his legacy in our work and service,” Perez said.

Cameron County exceeded the 20,000 mark for COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The county confirmed an additional 473 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total there to 20,335.

The news comes on the same day that the county announced 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths.

The deaths include a 100-year-old man from Brownsville, two men ages 52 and 72 from Harlingen, two men ages 74 and 89 from La Feria, four men ages 62, 62, 75 and 76 from San Benito, and a 61-year-old man from Santa Rosa.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 536.

Additionally, the county announced that there were an additional 334 individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 13,444.

Starr County reported five additional cases of COVID-19, raising the number of cases there to 1,816.

There have been a total of 118 COVID-19 related deaths in Starr County, and 1,113 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Willacy County has confirmed one additional case of COVID-19.

According to a news release, the county’s single new case is that of a boy under the age of five.

The new case raises the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 818.