Former bank employee from Hidalgo accused of stealing more than $400K

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Hidalgo woman last Friday on accusations of stealing more than $400,000 from a BBVA Compass Bank.

Zaide Jaimes is charged with theft of property, more than $300,000, according to jail records.

The investigation began on Aug. 1, 2019, after investigators met with bank executives who discovered a shortage of $402,517 after an internal investigation.

“After reviewing the internal audit and bank records, Sheriff’s Investigators met with Zaide Jaimes,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Jaimes had been employed by the bank for several years and served at the capacity of a Client Experience Operations Manager.”

Investigators say Jaimes implicated herself in the theft, which ocurred from 2014 to 2019, according to the sheriff’s office.

The alleged crime occurred at the BBVA Compass Bank in the city of Hidalgo.

Jaimes received a $20,000 bond and bailed out the same day she was arrested.