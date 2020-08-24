Alleged driver in multi-city chase charged with attempted murder

A 19-year-old man accused of leading the Texas Department of Public Safety on a vehicle chase from San Juan to Rio Grande City, which ended in a wreck Thursday, has been charged with attempted murder.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez confirmed the charge Monday morning.

Manuel Morales, the alleged driver, is also charged with evading arrest. He remains jailed on $1.1 million in bonds, records show.

The pursuit began near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 495 and Cesar Chavez Road and ended with Morales crashing into a pole near the Red Diamond Chinese Buffet in Rio Grande City, authorities have said.

DPS also determined that there were several individuals inside the vehicle were undocumented immigrants. Those immigrants were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation before being turned over to Border Patrol.

Authorities accuse Morales of initiating the pursuit after a DPS trooper tried to pull the man over for a traffic violation.