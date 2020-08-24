Hidalgo County exceeds 25,000 virus cases

Hidalgo County has surpassed the 25,000 mark for COVID-19 cases.

On Monday the county confirmed that an additional 675 people tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of positive cases to 25,169.

The county reported that 10 people died due to COVID-19 related complications, raising the total number to 1,101.

“I extended my sincere sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of the 10 latest victims to pass from COVID-19. Each and every death is a tragedy for all of Hidalgo County,” county Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “It is absolutely critical that we continue taking strong precautions to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

There were 598 people released from isolation on Monday after having been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days without a fever.

The number of net active cases in the county is currently 2,484. There are currently 405 people in Hidalgo County hospitals with the coronavirus, of which 152 are in intensive care units.

The county has administered a total of 132,636 COVID-19 tests, and 107,175 have yielded negative results.

Cameron County has confirmed 637 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of cases in the county to 19,862.

Nearly half of the new cases came from Brownsville, which had 300 new cases. Harlingen had 151 new cases, San Benito had 77 and Los Fresnos had 42.

Additionally, the county reported 16 more COVID-19 related deaths, raising that total to 526.

The reported deaths include two men ages 55 and 73 from Brownsville; three women ages 61, 67 and 68, and five men ages 55, 68, 73, 75 and 85 from Harlingen; three women ages 66, 70 and 80, and two men ages 59 and 86 from San Benito; and a 65-year-old man from La Feria.

There have also been an additional 306 individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 13,110.

Starr County reported 32 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 24 on Monday, raising the total there to 1,811.

The county has had 1,113 people recover from the coronavirus. There have been 117 deaths related to COVID-19 in Starr County.

Willacy County confirmed seven additional cases of COVID-19, raising the total there to 817.

The new cases include a boy under the age of 5, a girl under the age of 10, a man in his 20s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s.