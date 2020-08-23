McALLEN — If you heard an awful lot of cars honking on 10th Street Saturday morning, there’s a pretty good chance you overheard what’s quickly turning into the most obvious show of support for President Donald Trump in Hidalgo County.

The “RGV Trump Train,” organized by local supporters of the president, has been cruising through town every Saturday for weeks, and is continuing to grow in size.

About 200 cars filled with Trump supporters gathered at the parking lot near 12th Street and Lindberg Avenue Saturday morning before the train took off, socializing and strategizing.

The cars and trucks in the parking lot were bedecked with stickers and flags, most prominently emblazoned with the president’s last name. One attendee blew an airhorn. Another had a massive campaign sign on a trailer that he planned to pull along the rally route.

The event has grown enough that the attendees split into two convoys, one bound for Weslaco and the other for places in McAllen and Edinburg.

The McAllen half of the contingent took off a little before 10 a.m., driving down 10th Street with flags flapping and horns blaring.

Many passersby flashed a thumbs up as the convoy honked past. A few bystanders shouted less-friendly comments.

They stopped at the parking lot of Kohls to say a few prayers, take pictures and briefly boo Univision before loading up again and taking to the streets.

Gary Groves, who says he’s been attending for weeks, has watched the rally grow exponentially since it started in July.

“I think there were just several cars when it started,” he said. “The second week we had 15, I was on that one. Then we went to 30-something, then we doubled to 60. We went to 120 last week and now I don’t even know where we are.”

Groves said he and the other attendees spent their Saturdays rallying support for the president and his policies.

“I think it’s the silent majority standing up, that’s what it is,” he said.

Saturday’s activities come as the Republican National Convention prepares to kick off from Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday and will run through Thursday. Trump is expected to participate each night, with the speakers not being present in Charlotte but at a central hub in Washington.