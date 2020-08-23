Hidalgo Co. reports 20 more virus deaths, 501 new cases 

Hidalgo County recorded 20 more deaths related to COVID-19 and 501 new cases of the virus, county Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Sunday.

“These grim numbers continue to mount suggesting the virus remains dangerously active in our region and that our residents can do more to protect themselves,” Cortez said in the release. “My deepest condolences go out to the friends and families of the 20 who have died. My prayers are with them and with the community that continues to endure the effects of this dreaded disease.”

The 20 people who died due to complications related to the virus were anywhere from their 40s to 70s.

The death toll in Hidalgo County is now at 1,091.

Including the newly reported 501 cases, the total number of known positive cases in Hidalgo County is 24,494.

As of Sunday, the county has administered 130,540 COVID-19 tests, with 105,626 returning negative.

The county reported 381 individuals are in area hospitals, with 155 patients in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county reported 2,487 individuals were released from isolation Sunday, raising that total to 20,991.

Hidalgo County reported 2,412 cases are active.

“With the help of our cities, we should commit to exercising even greater caution to avoid the virus, which starts by staying home unless absolutely necessary,” Cortez said in the release.