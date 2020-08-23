Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a state disaster declaration and requested a federal emergency declaration in response to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, he announced in a news release Sunday.

Twenty-three counties are included in the state disaster declaration, Cameron and Willacy counties among them.

Both storms are forecast to impact the areas of the state’s coast and east Texas, according to the news release.

“As Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura approach Texas, the state is taking necessary precautions to protect our communities and keep Texans safe,” Abbott said in the release. “I urge Texans in the path of these storms to plan ahead and heed the guidance of their local officials. The State of Texas is working with local and federal partners to monitor these storms and provide the resources our communities need to respond.”

The release states Hurricane Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Monday before reaching Texas on Tuesday as a depression.

In addition to heavy rain, as Hurricane Marco approaches the state’s coast and southeast Texas or Louisiana, tropical storm winds are also expected.

On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a hurricane. The release states the storm is expected to make landfall anywhere over southeast Texas or Louisiana on Thursday.

For flood safety tips, visit https://gov.texas.gov/hurricane.