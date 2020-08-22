COVID-19 death toll in Cameron County surpasses 500

Cameron County’s death toll surpassed 500 as County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. reported 15 COVID-19 related deaths Saturday in a news release.

The death toll in the county is now at 510.

The ages of the new reported deaths ranged from a 34-year-old to a 92-year-old and resided in the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, San Benito and Santa Rosa.

Additionally, the county also reported 224 new positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total known cases in Cameron to 19,225.

Officials reported 223 individuals recovered from the virus Saturday, raising the total number of those reported to have recovered to 12,804.

In Starr County, the health authority reported 22 new positive cases of COVID-19.

As of Saturday, the county reported only 1,755 cases are active and 1,113 individuals have recovered. The death toll in Starr County remained at 105.

In Willacy County, the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed three additional positive cases, County Judge Aurelio “Keter” Guerra reported Saturday in a news release.

The three cases ages are a girl younger than five, a woman in their 20s and 50s.

The total number of known positive cases in the county is now 805.

“This is just another reminder that this virus is in our neighborhood and with more testing being done, the more likely it will be to get another positive case,” Guerra said in the release. “With this knowledge, citizens are urged to continue to stay at home, social distance and routinely wash hands and wear face covering, cover/block you sneeze and coughs.”