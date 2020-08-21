EDINBURG — The UTRGV men’s basketball program announced the addition of Chris Lowe, who joins the Vaqueros’ decorated coaching staff as a special assistant according to a news release Friday.

Lowe, following a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at NCAA Division I St. Louis University, will be taking on his first official assistant coaching position after a lengthy collegiate and professional playing career.

In his new role, some of Lowe’s responsibilities will include creating video scouting reports and recruiting materials, setting up official and unofficial visits, increasing community engagement and assisting with video editing and the program’s social media presence.

“Chris (Lowe) is a strong addition to our staff. He’s someone that’s going to be a great coach in the future,” UTRGV men’s basketball head coach Lew Hill said in a written statement. “He played overseas for eight years and played at a high level at UMass. Chris is going to bring a new energy to our staff. That, combined with his youthfulness, is going to be really good for our players.”

A New York product, Lowe first burst onto the college hoops scene as a star point guard at UMass from 2005-09 while establishing himself as one of the program’s best players.

He holds the Minutemen’s all-time program for assists (678) and ranks sixth overall in A-10 conference history. Lowe also became the first player in UMass history to tally more than 1,000 career points and 600 career assists and the sixth player in program history to record a triple-double as a junior.

Lowe then started a professional career that spanned eight seasons and featured stops in the NBA G League, as well as professional leagues in Austria, Lithuania and Slovakia before launching Clowe14 Skills and Drills Foundation — a charitable organization that provides academic and athletic scholarship opportunities to young student-athletes in and around his hometown of Mount Vernon, New York — in 2015.

Most recently, Lowe served as a graduate assistant for the St. Louis Billikens on their way to an A-10 conference championship, an NCAA Tournament appearance and a 46-21 combined record over the past two seasons.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Hill’s staff,” Lowe said. “I look forward to helping the University and our student-athletes reach their full potential.”

The news of Lowe’s addition comes on the heels of fellow UTRGV men’s basketball assistant coaches Kenya Crandell and Jai Steadman being recognized as two of the top assistants throughout the Western Athletic Conference.

Steadman, who previously coached as an assistant for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and Crandell joined the Vaqueros’ coaching staff in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

