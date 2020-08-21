EDINBURG — It’s been a bumpy road for the RGV FC Toros since the USL Championship has restarted its season.

RGV FC is one of three USL Championship teams yet to win a game midway through the 2020 campaign. The Toros rank No. 9 in the USL in shots taken this season, but they rank 29th out of 35 teams in scoring with just five goals in eight games and are last in conversion rate at 7%.

RGV FC (0-3-5, 3 points) has an opportunity to change that Saturday night when it faces Austin Bold FC at H-E-B Park. It’s a chance for the Toros to end their scoring drought and winless streak after a two-game road swing.

“We hope that tips in our favor sooner rather than later because we’re running out of games, and we feel that we have created and we are getting good looks at goal,” RGV FC head coach Gerson Echeverry said. “The problem is that calmness and that coolness in front of goal to be able to put the ball in the back of the net.”

Converting has been the Toros’ focus since the restart. Echeverry called RGV FC’s lack of goals the team’s Achilles’ heel.

“The encouraging part is we are getting those opportunities. We are getting those looks, so we just have to be hopeful that once the flood gates open it starts gushing goals. We hope that’s the case, but until then, we have to continue with the same effort that we have defensively to keep us in games,” he said.

The Toros last faced Austin Bold FC on Aug. 8, a 4-1 loss as RGV FC was forced to play the majority of the match with only 10 men after a red-card violation.

Last Saturday, RGV FC posted its first clean sheet of the season, playing to a scoreless draw against OKC Energy FC.

Although the Toros are winless and at the bottom of Group D with 3 points and a minus-10 goal differential, mathematically, they have an outside chance to finish in the top two of their group.

“I think the effort is outstanding, the effort that they’re giving us day in and day out in training, the effort that they’re giving us in games, but effort alone is not going to help us win games and get points. There has to be execution,” Echeverry said. “If we don’t execute at the right time, it doesn’t happen. Just working hard and running hard is not enough, it’s about execution.”

Kickoff between RGV FC and Austin Bold FC is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday at H-E-B Park. The game can be viewed on Somos El Valle 5.2.

bramos@themonitor.com