Three Pharr men remain in jail after police arrested the men and accused them of breaking into a home, beating a man and stealing lawn equipment because they believed he stole a Playstation from one of them.

Gonzalo Martin Guerrero, Alejandro Medina and Oscar Marroquin are all charged with burglary of a habitation. Guerrero and Marroquin face an additional charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Pharr police began their investigation after being called to the 6900 block of Ozuna St. at 12:42 p.m. on July 11 for a burglary call.

The alleged victim told patrol officers that three men entered his home through a bedroom window and assaulted him.

“(The man) will testify he was in his father’s bedroom when subjects he knows as Whisper, the Defendant, and Boy began to hit him with a stick that was in the room and then began to assault him as well,” a probable cause affidavit states.

The man says he was punched and kicked all over his body. After the assault, police allege Guerrero and Marroquin took a weed trimmer and leaf blower from the man’s living room, the charging document states.

Medina, who was arrested onsite, told police the men broke in and beat the men because they believed he had stolen Medina’s Playstation, according to police. He remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.

Authorities arrested Marroquin on July 12. He remains jailed on $100,000 in bonds.

Pharr police caught up with Guerrero on Aug. 10. He remains jailed on $100,000 bonds as well.

As for the alleged victim, police say he was taken to the hospital where he was treated for fractured ribs and head trauma.