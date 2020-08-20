Valley reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths

Forty additional deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

Hidalgo County reported the highest death count at 29 fatalities, bringing the death toll there to 1,048.

“My most sincere condolences go out to the families of the 29 people who lost their fight against COVID-19,” Judge Richard F. Cortez said. “This deadly virus is still a threat and we cannot let our guard down.”

The county also confirmed 397 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number of reported cases there to 23,513.

Also on Thursday, 399 individuals were released from isolation, meaning they were symptom free for 10 days and have gone three days without a fever, leaving 4,747 active cases in the county.

Currently, there are 445 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, with 184 in intensive care units. According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 288 COVID-19 hospital beds available.

So far, the county has administered 128,626 COVID-19 tests, of which 104,657 have been negative.

Eleven more deaths linked to COVID-19 were also reported in Cameron County on Thursday, bringing the death toll there to 489.

The ages of the deceased ranged between 46 and 93 years old. They resided in Brownsville, Harlingen, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Port Isabel, San Benito and Santa Rosa, according to a news release.

Cameron County officials also confirmed 215 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases there to 18,774.

On Thursday, the county also reported 410 individuals recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 12,271.

Neighboring Willacy County confirmed a dozen new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total case count there to 799.

The youngest among the new cases is a baby girl younger than a year old, according to a news release.

In Starr County, officials confirmed six new cases of the disease on Wednesday, raising the total cases there to 2,815.

According to county officials, 1,702 cases remain active there, and the death toll is 99.