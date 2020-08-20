Tropical depression forms in the tropics

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression #14 has formed in the Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters say the system could be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

The storm is expected to then move into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and strengthen as it moves northwest across the gulf.

The NHC says it is still too soon to determine how strong the system will get and where it is headed. The forecast track has it moving towards the Texas Gulf Coast, in particular the Houston and Galveston area.

Maximum winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts and is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

The government of Honduras has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the coast from the Honduras/Nicaragua border.