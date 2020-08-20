Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Tito’s Vodka distributes sanitizer to local residents Joel Martinez - August 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Tito’s Vodka distributes spray bottles of sanitizer Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020, in Edinburg. Six bottles of liquid sanitizer were given to each vehicle in line. (Joel Martinez | jmartine4@themonitor.com) Tito’s Vodka distributes spray bottles of sanitizer Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020, in Edinburg. Six bottles of liquid sanitizer were given to each vehicle in line. (Joel Martinez | jmartine4@themonitor.com) Victor Sotomayor attempts to place two bags of sanitizer into a waiting car as Tito’s Vodka distributes spray bottles of sanitizer Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020, in Edinburg. Six bottles of liquid sanitizer were given to each vehicle in line. A recipient waits in line as Tito's Vodka distributes spray bottles of sanitizer Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020, in Edinburg. Six bottles of liquid sanitizer were given to each vehicle in line. (Joel Martinez | jmartine4@themonitor.com)

Victor Sotomayor wears a face shield and mask while distributing sanitizer at Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020, in Edinburg. Six bottles of liquid sanitizer were given to each vehicle in line. (Joel Martinez | jmartine4@themonitor.com)

Paper bags containing three bottles of sanitizer wait to be distributed as Tito's Vodka hands out spray bottles of sanitizer Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020, in Edinburg. Items for dogs were distributed to those who brought them as Tito's Vodka hands out spray bottles of sanitizer Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020, in Edinburg. Vehicles lineup as Tito's Vodka distributes spray bottles of sanitizer Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020, in Edinburg. Six bottles of liquid sanitizer were given to each vehicle in line. (Joel Martinez | jmartine4@themonitor.com)

Noe Garses waits for a row of cars to move up as Tito's Vodka distributes spray bottles of sanitizer Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020, in Edinbrug. Boxes of sanitizer are stacked waiting to be distributed as Tito's Vodka hands out spray bottles of sanitizer Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020, in Edinburg. Six bottles of liquid sanitizer were given to each vehicle in line. (Joel Martinez | jmartine4@themonitor.com) A bottle of sanitizer rest on a ice crest as Tito's Vodka distributes spray bottles of sanitizer Bert Ogden Arena on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020, in Edinburg. Six bottles of liquid sanitizer were given to each vehicle in line. 