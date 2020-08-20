Four in custody following car chase from Hidalgo to Starr County

Four people are in custody after leading law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit from San Juan to Rio Grande City on Thursday morning.

The group were driving in a black Chrysler 300 which failed to stop when a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety tried to pull over the car for a traffic violation.

The pursuit began near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 495 and Cesar Chavez Road, but ended when the car crashed into a pole near the Red Diamond Chinese Buffet in Rio Grande City, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a DPS spokesperson.

The four individuals were taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, Montalvo said, after which they will be turned over to Border Patrol as they were determined to be undocumented.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending for the driver.