A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who stopped a bread truck for a traffic violation Wednesday discovered inside the trailer 15 people in the country illegally, according to the agency.

DPS reports the trooper stopped the bread truck at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 492 and Mile 3 in Mission.

“After a roadside investigation, a vehicle search was conducted, where 15 undocumented persons were located inside the trailer,” a news release from DPS reads. “Border Patrol took custody of the undocumented persons including the driver who was undocumented as well.”

Information gathered from the traffic stop resulted in DPS finding a stash house with 11 more people by Mile 4 in Mission, according to the news release.