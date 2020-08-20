11 COVID-19 deaths in Cameron Co.; 227 new cases in Cameron, Willacy

Eleven deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Cameron County on Thursday, bringing the death toll there to 489.

The ages of the individuals ranged between 46 and 93 years old. They resided in Brownsville, Harlingen, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Port Isabel, San Benito and Santa Rosa, according to a news release.

County officials also confirmed 215 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases there to 18,774.

On Thursday, 410 individuals were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, adding to the total 12,271 recoveries of the disease in the county.

Willacy County confirmed a dozen new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total cases there to 799.

The youngest among the new cases is a baby girl younger than a year old, according to a news release.