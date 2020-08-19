Tito’s Handmade Vodka will be providing free hand sanitizers to the public Thursday at Bert Ogden Arena.

The Austin-based liquor manufacturer plans to distribute 27,000 350 ml bottles of hand sanitizer for free via contactless pickup between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, or while supplies last.

“Since beginning production in late March, we’ve donated 700 tons of hand sanitizer to critical frontline workers in over 30 states and counting, as well as to the general public in cities across Texas, including Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Brownsville. Now, we’re donating to the Edinburg community,” the company’s website reads. “We will distribute hand sanitizer using a contactless drive-through system, and all Tito’s team members will wear protective gear. We cannot accommodate vehicles unless all passengers are wearing face masks. Please pop your trunk or unlock your doors to allow us to place sanitizer in your vehicle.”

The website says cars, bikes and pedestrians will be accommodated at the location. Participants must be 18 or older and must be wearing face masks.

Tito’s will provide three bottles of 375 ml hand sanitizer per vehicle, the website reads.