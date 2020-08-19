LETTERS: President not racist; Practice care picking media; Rigged system; Don’t blame the president

President not racist

Recently President Donald Trump met with the family of Vanessa Guillen in the Oval Office of the White House to express his condolences over Miss Guillen’s tragic death. The whole country mourns with the family to be sure.

President Trump graciously offered to personally pay for the funeral expenses. That is a most compassionate and generous act as could be extended from a president, a father and a gentleman. I say that because of some of the hateful rhetoric used to describe President Trump. “Racist” comes to mind.

A racist wouldn’t meet with the family, much less offer to pay for the funeral expenses, of a person with different skin color/race/ethnicity from their own. President Trump is not a racist.

Eduardo Estrada

Edinburg

Practice care picking media

I’m not going to cite the writer, but I read a letter to The Monitor recently accusing it of “leaning too much to the left,” with a subsequent editor’s note saying they publish every letter they receive so long as it doesn’t violate their terms.

There are people who, no matter what media they consume, identify with their political affiliations and therefore want to consume the content they agree with, and nothing else. If they read something they don’t agree with, they chide the source.

Well, we must be careful with what we consume, obviously.

Just like we are careful about what we eat, we need to be careful about what media we consume, and it’s obvious some people need to be on a serious diet.

If a person is going to accuse a newspaper of impartiality, then I think we’ve hit a new low in society. Many times over, Donald Trump has blamed news outlets, whether print or on TV, saying they are “lamestream” and they are the enemy of the people. He sows discord in the very trusted sources we’ve had for decades that we use for information.

This person who accuses The Monitor of leaning left is no different. It’s no surprise that at the end of his letter he quotes Fox News’ slogan: “fair and balanced.” I almost spewed my coffee.

He wants The Monitor to publish articles written by conservatives like Ted Cruz, which is odd because I don’t know of any such articles. He has done nothing to help Texans except embarrass himself in front of the world, like boarding a flight without wearing a mask.

Please let us keep The Monitor as is. It is a great resource and should be lauded for its achievements and impartial coverage.

Phil Garcia

McAllen

Rigged system

Did you notice back in May and June of this year how the car insurance companies were advertising on TV how much they wanted to give you back a 10% or 20% discount on current and new customer auto insurance policies? Question: Why would they give back money? It’s because people were beginning to complain that fewer people were going to work or traveling because of COVID-19 and layoffs, and there were fewer auto accidents and other insurance claims filed, so the insurance companies decided to give back some of the profits or take a chance in getting sued. Its a form of “trickle up” economics.