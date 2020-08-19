17 more COVID-19 deaths in Cameron Co. 

Cameron County confirmed 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the death toll there to 487.

The individuals resided in Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Olmito, Port Isabel and San Benito, according to a news release, and ranged in age from 50 to 89 years old.

County officials also announced 221 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases there to 11,861.

Additionally on Wednesday, the county confirmed 282 had recovered from the disease.

Willacy County confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases there to 787, according to a news release.