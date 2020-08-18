Virus deaths up by 46 in Cameron, Hidalgo counties

Hidalgo County saw another grim day as it was confirmed that 25 people died due to COVID-19 related complications, and the county confirmed 528 additional cases.

“Our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy. My most heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of the 25 members of our community that have lost their battle against this terrible virus,” Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “We need to take action now and do what’s in the best interest of our community. If you decide to engage in public activities, continue to protect yourself by practicing everyday preventive actions.”

The new deaths raise the total number COVID-19 related fatalities to 999. The additional cases raise that total to 22,826.

There are currently 444 people in hospitals with complications from the coronavirus, of which 185 are in intensive care units.

There were 450 people released from isolation on Tuesday, meaning they have been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days without a fever. There are currently 4,893 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered 125,670 COVID-19 tests, and 102,344 have returned negative results.

Cameron County confirmed 21 more COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, raising that total to 461.

Those who died include seven women between the ages of 45 and 90, and nine men from 51 to 89 years old, the latter being from Brownsville.

The county also reported the deaths of two men ages 52 and 85 from Harlingen; an 82-year-old woman from La Feria; a 19-year-old man from Los Fresnos; and a 74-year-old man from Port Isabel.

Additionally, the county confirmed 168 new cases of COVID-19, raising that total to 18,338.

There have also been an additional 256 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 11,579.

This comes on the same day that Willacy County confirmed seven additional COVID-19 cases, raising that total to 781 confirmed cases.

The new cases include a woman and two men in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s.