Police ID man killed in Weslaco Walmart

Weslaco police have identified the man they shot and killed during an altercation at the Weslaco Walmart on Monday.

In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, police identified the man as 27-year-old Marco Antonio Sigala Jr.

Sigala died Monday after exchanging gunfire with police inside the Walmart on Monday afternoon. Sigala’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Speaking during a news conference after the shooting Monday, Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said more than 20 police officers and Hidalgo County deputy constables responded to the store within two minutes of receiving a call that a man dressed entirely in black and armed with an assault rifle had entered the store.

“We believe that the suspect entered the Walmart through the north side entrance, had a confrontation with a customer, ended up pointing a gun at the customer. That’s still being corroborated through video and eyewitnesses,” Rivera said.

Officers ordered Sigala to lower his weapon, and attempted to subdue him via a beanbag round, Rivera said during a phone interview Monday night.

The less-than-lethal force proved ineffective, he said.

As the situation continued, Sigala allegedly refused to show officers his hands before producing a handgun and opening fire on officers. Police returned fire, killing the man.

“He was struck multiple times,” Rivera said.

While some officers were confronting Sigala, others were working to safely evacuate the store. Rivera commended those officers, as well as the Walmart staff.

“Kudos to my officers for the appropriate response, but also to the Walmart staff. They knew their role and the management and the associates there did an excellent job making sure that the customers were safe and moved,” Rivera said.