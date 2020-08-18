Man charged in alleged drunk driving death of brother, 40-year-old woman

Mission police say a 28-year-old man was driving drunk on Sunday afternoon when he ran a red light and caused a crash that killed his brother and a 40-year-old woman.

Mario Alberto Juarez is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle and on Tuesday afternoon received a total of $1 million in bonds on the charges, police spokesman Art Flores said.

The crash happened at around 6:48 p.m. at the intersection of North Shary and Mile 2 roads.

Cynthia Lee Quiroz, who was passing through a green light, died at McAllen Medical Center as did Julio Cesar Juarez, 35, Mario’s brother.

Flores said investigators found open containers in the vehicle Mario and Julio were riding in and officers obtained a search warrant for Mario’s blood.

“According to witnesses, they were driving at a high rate of speed, reckless driving basically, and ran the red light,” Flores said.

Mario was also taken to the hospital. After his release, police charged and arraigned him.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting Mission police in evaluating the crash, Flores said.