LETTERS: Fiscal issues; Wi-Fi plans questioned; Liberals keep COVID alive

Fiscal issues

Flabbergasted is hardly the word to describe this feeling I had this morning when I read The Monitor’s July 28 news article about the National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive for COVID-19.

If President Trump is not seeing or listening to people to whom we are paying big bucks for their knowledge, then he should eliminate the cost to us taxpayers, just like he did when he eliminated the pandemic preparedness force in 2018, saying it didn’t warrant the cost to taxpayers. Kind of like he knows everything.

Another area where he can cut costs: the fellow in Florida who got a $4 million loan or gift to pay his employees during this pandemic, and went out and bought a $318,000 Lamborghini. This guy had a negative $30,000 business account before he got the federal money from us taxpayers. He should be put in jail and the key should be thrown away!

Why does this keep happening under Trump’s rule?

Bill Williams

Palmview

Wi-Fi plans questioned

I smell a rat! Why is the Donna School District spending $3.7 million to set up Wi-Fi hot spots. Donna schools have a rich history of mismanagement and legal woes caused by past superintendents and former school board members and in the past have been placed under the supervision of the Texas Education Agency for, according to a 2018 Monitor news article, a “lack of internal controls to allow the board of trustees to comply with the requirements of the state law,” according to a letter sent to the district in 2017 and signed by A.J. Crabill, deputy commissioner of governance at TEA.

It seems this extravagant expense for these towers needs to be scrutinized and justified. I have seen no other schools in the Valley do this, so why are Donna schools undertaking this venture?

Donna taxpayers should be apprised of this and question whether there are cheaper options. Spectrum and AT& T, two major Wi-Fi and internet providers, probably could provide that service at a lesser cost, especially due to the fact that the proposed towers will require maintenance that will drive up the cost even more.

No, the infrastructure exists in Donna. Why are Donna schools re-inventing the wheel at the taxpayers’ expense? The COVID pandemic has given cities and school districts in the Valley license to play fast and loose with the taxpayers’ money, but what else is new? They spend like the well will never go dry.

This pandemic will not last forever, so how do you justify spending millions on a temporary situation? Students will eventually return to the classroom and those towers will become useless.