EDITORIAL: New hope

Some of best news regarding efforts to surmount the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic comes in the partial opening of nursing homes and other longterm care facilities, albeit with severe restrictions.

The cautious reopening of the centers raises hopes that the threat might be falling for some of our most at-risk residents, and that much of the general population soon might be out of danger as well.

Family members and other non-emergency visitors can begin seeing residents on the grounds of nursing homes that have reported no cases of COVID-19 for at least two weeks, and as long as there is no physical contact between residents and visitors. Residents at assistedliving facilities can see people indoors, but must be protected by clear plastic screens and other measures.

Texas health officials on Aug. 6 reopened the facilities, which Gov. Greg Abbott had ordered closed to all visitors five months ago.

And with good reason: America’s elderly population has been among the hardest hit by the viral outbreak. Many of the cases, and deaths, attributed to the coronavirus in the Rio Grande Valley have been at nursing homes. More than three-fourths of Texas’ nursing homes have faced coronavirus outbreaks, and the virus has proved especially fatal for older people. Residents of nursing homes and assistedliving centers make up more than one-third of our state’s total deaths from COVID-19.

In response, the governor closed the facilities to all visitors in mid-March. Testing of residents and staff was ordered every two weeks. In the Valley, which was especially hard hit, National Guard personnel were sent to clean and disinfect the facilities, hoping to kill any lingering presence of the virus on furniture, equipment and other surfaces.

At the time the reopening was announced, about half of our state’s facilities still reported some presence of the virus, but the reduction in the number and severity of the cases gave state officials confidence to begin reopening the doors.