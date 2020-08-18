McALLEN — A local apartment complex was raided Tuesday morning as part of a probe conducted by Homeland Security Investigations’ Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigation Task Force.

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Monday that members of the task force conducted an enforcement action in McAllen on Tuesday.

The spokesperson wrote in a statement that one person was arrested and no other details would be provided.

HSI personnel were seen Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. carrying bags and boxes out of an apartment complex near the intersection of Col Rowe Boulevard and Tamarack Avenue.