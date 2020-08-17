Two taken into custody in aggravated kidnapping probe

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter on Monday that it’s investigating an aggravated kidnapping.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim of the kidnapping has only been identified as a male adult. The sheriff’s office also said there are currently two men in custody.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the kidnapping, as well as the identities of the two men in custody, have not yet been revealed. The location of the incident is also unclear.

Calls requesting comment from Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra went unreturned as of press time.

Sgt. Francisco Medrano, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said via text that there is no other information available at this time.