The staff of the Brownsville Herald, The Monitor and the Valley Morning Star have created this page for coronavirus updates that pertain to back-to-school and scheduling changes for school districts throughout Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

Last updated: Monday, Aug. 17

Cameron County (July 14 public health order)

Brownsville ISD

School starts: Aug. 25

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Harlingen CISD

School starts: Sept. 8

In-person classes resume: Oct. 5

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

La Feria ISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: Sept. 21

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Los Fresnos CISD

School starts: Sept. 8

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Point Isabel ISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Rio Hondo CISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: Sept. 14

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

San Benito CISD

School starts: Sept. 8

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Santa Maria ISD

School starts: Sept. 7

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Santa Rosa ISD

School starts: Sept. 8

In-person classes resume: Nov. 2

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

South Texas ISD

School starts: Aug. 17

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Hidalgo County (July 14 public health order)

Donna ISD

School starts: Sept. 8

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Edcouch-Elsa ISD

School starts: Aug. 31

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Edinburg CISD

School starts: Aug. 31

In-person classes resume: Sept. 28

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Hidalgo ISD

School starts: Aug. 31

In-person classes resume: Oct. 26

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

La Joya ISD

School starts: Sept. 8

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

La Villa ISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

McAllen ISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Mercedes ISD

School starts: Aug. 31

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Mission CISD

School starts: Sept. 8

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Monte Alto ISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Progreso ISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

PSJA ISD

School starts: Sept. 8

In-person classes resume: Nov. 2

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Sharyland ISD

School starts: Aug. 17

In-person classes resume: Sept. 28

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Valley View ISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Weslaco ISD

School starts: Aug. 31

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Starr County (June 29 public health order)

Rio Grande City CISD

School starts: Aug. 17

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Roma ISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

San Isidro ISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 28

Willacy County

Lasara ISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 21

Lyford CISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 21

Raymondville ISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: Sept. 21

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 21

San Perlita ISD

School starts: Aug. 24

In-person classes resume: TBD

On-campus practices resume: Sept. 21

