Police respond to active situation at Weslaco Walmart

Update 4:11 p.m.: Weslaco police are now saying the incident involved a shooting at the Weslaco Walmart.

3:39 p.m.: Weslaco police and other law enforcement have responded to the Walmart on the corner of North Texas Boulevard and Frontage Road in reference to an active situation.

According to several individuals on social media, a person with a firearm was spotted inside the Walmart, prompting evacuations of the store; however, a spokesperson for Weslaco police could not confirm the exact nature of the situation.

“At this point, it is a live scene right now,” said Eric Hernandez, public information officer for the department.

“We have all our officers and constables out there,” he said.

In a tweet posted at 3:46 p.m., the city of Weslaco advised residents to stay away from the area.

“Please avoid Walmart on North Texas Boulevard at this time,” the tweet reads, in part.

From Weslaco PD: Please avoid Walmart on North Texas Boulevard at this time. Weslaco police will provide an update as soon as possible. — City of Weslaco (@WeslacoCity) August 17, 2020

This is a developing story.